Krispy Kreme to gift graduates with free glazed dozen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Recent graduates are in for a sweet treat.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the class of 2023 with free glazed doughnuts on May 24.

All graduating high school and college seniors are eligible for a dozen glazed doughnuts if they visit the store in their class of 2023 attire.

Graduates can arrive in class shirts and jackets or decked out in their graduation cap and gown. Krispy Kreme said this is the fourth year honoring graduating seniors with free dozens.

“We hope grads stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop Wednesday dressed in their cap and gown or other class of 2023 swag, to enjoy a free dozen on us and get their ‘Dough-ploma’,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said.

