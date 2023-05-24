Judge will decide whether or not Covenant parents can join lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents of Covenant School students, including parents of the three children who were killed, are wanting to weigh in on the possibility of the school shooter’s writings being made public.

On Wednesday, May 24, a judge will decide if the parents can join the lawsuit regarding the release of the shooter’s writings. The parents have said that if allowed, they will ask the judge to block them from being released.

The Tennessee Firearms Association and National Police Association said the families do not have the right to block the release of the shooter’s writings.

The parents’ lawyers argued that as victims of the crime, Tennessee law gives them the right to be heard.

”We believe the victim’s parents, church, should have a right to have a say in what documents get released. We believe the school and the church each has a right to be heard,” said Metro Law Director Wally Dietz.

Metro’s lawyers said they will not turn over any more records before the hearing on June 8. So far, they have handed in one batch of records, which include the shooter’s journal.

Investigators said the rest of the shooter’s writings are part of an open police investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.