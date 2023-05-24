Judge grants Covenant School, church to weigh in on release of school shooter’s writings

For now, the writings won’t be released until June 8 at the earliest, when the next hearing is set.
The Covenant School
The Covenant School(wvlt)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A judge has granted The Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church the ability to weigh in on whether or not the school shooter’s journals can be released to the public.

However, they’ll have to follow the same timeline the judge has set for everyone else involved.

Related Coverage:
Judge to rule Wednesday whether Covenant parents can join lawsuit over shooter’s writings

A judge will rule Wednesday whether Covenant School parents will be allowed to join a lawsuit over whether the writings of school shooter Audrey Hale can be released to the public.

The Tennessee Firearms Association is suing Metro Nashville Police to release those writings, but parents from the school are asking the judge to block them from ever being released.

For now, the writings won’t be released until June 8 at the earliest, when the next hearing is set.

You can read the ruling in full below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
DA: Union County man shot 4 children then set house on fire
Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
Metro Police: 2022 Homicide Suspect, Joe De Leon, 22, Arrested in Stolen Vehicle, Gun and Drugs...
Man arrested in stolen vehicle after killing Nashville teen in church parking lot, police say
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store

Latest News

Insurance change could impact breast cancer recovery process
Insurance change could impact breast cancer recovery process
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Nashville teens arrested in Kentucky after police pursuit, facing charges after alleged armed carjacking
Police car lights,
Bull shot, killed after injuring man, charging at Rutherford Co. deputy, EMS supervisor
Franklin Police Logo
Franklin man killed in homemade ziplining accident, police say