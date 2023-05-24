Judge grants Covenant School, church to weigh in on release of school shooter’s writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A judge has granted The Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church the ability to weigh in on whether or not the school shooter’s journals can be released to the public.

However, they’ll have to follow the same timeline the judge has set for everyone else involved.

The Tennessee Firearms Association is suing Metro Nashville Police to release those writings, but parents from the school are asking the judge to block them from ever being released.

For now, the writings won’t be released until June 8 at the earliest, when the next hearing is set.

You can read the ruling in full below:

