Headquarters Beercade closes in Nashville

The bar off Second Avenue had vintage pinball games, food and beer.
Headquarters Beercade is closing its doors.
Headquarters Beercade is closing its doors.(Courtesy of Headquarters Beercade)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A downtown Nashville business is closing its doors for new opportunities.

Headquarters Beercade Nashville closed “in a business acquisition that benefited all parties,” a notice on its website reads.

“We want to thank the city of Nashville for embracing a small, humble brand from Chicago that wanted to bring something different to Broadway and do things our own way,” the post on the website reads. “We’re grateful for the years of countless memories and want to sincerely thank all who have worked, partied and laughed with us at this location through the years.”

The bar off Second Avenue had vintage pinball games, food and beer and was known for its pop-up bar themes and popular neon signage.

“You’ll forever be in our hearts,” bar staff said to its patrons. “Always remember: DON’T GROW UP, IT’S A TRAP.”

Machine Hospitality Group said it has exciting new projects in store in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
DA: Union County man shot 4 children then set house on fire
Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
Metro Police: 2022 Homicide Suspect, Joe De Leon, 22, Arrested in Stolen Vehicle, Gun and Drugs...
Man arrested in stolen vehicle after killing Nashville teen in church parking lot, police say
Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on Beech Street at approximately 6 p.m.
Teen charged after shootout leaves another teen dead, 4 injured in Columbia

Latest News

Detectives tracked a Dodge Charger through the Whites Creek area on Monday.
Over 1,000 grams of marijuana discovered in vehicle following police chase
Marijuana bust in Nashville
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man charged with using GPS device to track former girlfriend
60 percent of Tennessee third graders face the risk of retention after not scoring proficient...
Technology issues amid TCAP retesting