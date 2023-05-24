Headquarters Beercade closes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A downtown Nashville business is closing its doors for new opportunities.

Headquarters Beercade Nashville closed “in a business acquisition that benefited all parties,” a notice on its website reads.

“We want to thank the city of Nashville for embracing a small, humble brand from Chicago that wanted to bring something different to Broadway and do things our own way,” the post on the website reads. “We’re grateful for the years of countless memories and want to sincerely thank all who have worked, partied and laughed with us at this location through the years.”

The bar off Second Avenue had vintage pinball games, food and beer and was known for its pop-up bar themes and popular neon signage.

“You’ll forever be in our hearts,” bar staff said to its patrons. “Always remember: DON’T GROW UP, IT’S A TRAP.”

Machine Hospitality Group said it has exciting new projects in store in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.