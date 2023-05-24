Franklin man killed in homemade ziplining accident, police say

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin man was killed Sunday at the Harpeth River’s Lewisburg Pike canoe launch following a ziplining accident, according to police.

A Franklin Police Department media release says Thomas Hacker, 60, was initially observed hanging upside down from a homemade zipline over the water. People who heard Hacker’s cry for help swam to his aide, finding him partially submerged, police said.

After freeing Hacker, the rescuers pulled him back to the bank and initiated CPR. Franklin officers and firefighters used a rescue boat to get Hacker to an ambulance, which rushed him to Williamson Medical Center. He did not survive, police said.

Police are investigating Hacker’s death but do not believe foul play is suspected.

