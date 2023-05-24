Franklin firefighters rescue elderly woman from smoke-filled home

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An elderly Franklin woman was rescued from a burning condominium on Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Franklin firefighters responded at about 8:50 a.m. to Reid Hill Commons regarding a condo fire. The woman, who was the only occupant in the home, called 911 reporting her kitchen was on fire; she had fallen and was unable to escape.

Firefighters searched the home and found the 82-year-old lying on the floor of the kitchen in the smoke-filled home, according to a media release.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the woman, fortunately, appeared to have sustained only minor injuries but was transported to the hospital by Williamson Health EMS for further evaluation.

King said the fire started on the stovetop and spread to the microwave and cabinets. He said it was fortunate the woman’s smoke alarms worked, and that she had a phone and emergency pendant available to her.

To prevent a cooking fire, stay in the kitchen when you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food, FFD said. The condo’s damage was estimated at $10,000.

