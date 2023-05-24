First Alert Forecast: Warm, humid day, but drier air is on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This afternoon will be hot and humid with only very isolated showers developing. Rain chance, 20%. Less humid air will build in for tomorrow.

TODAY & TONIGHT:

Most of the area will remain dry this afternoon. It’ll be partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s in Nashville. Outside of Nashville, we’ll mainly have highs in the low 80s. Rain chance today -- 10-15%.

Tonight, any isolated showers will dissipate early. It’ll be very pleasant with temperatures in the 70s.

TOMORROW & FRIDAY:

Less humid air will build in for tomorrow and Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the 50s and lowermost 60s. Friday will be the coolest morning in our forecast with 50s areawide.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

Most of the Memorial Day weekend looks excellent for outdoor fun. The rain chance each afternoon and evening will be 20-30%.

The days will be partly cloudy with moderate humidity. The warmest afternoon will be Monday.

It'll be a warm Memorial Day weekend in Nashville with just isolated showers. (WSMV)

TUESDAY & BEYOND:

Hotter weather is likely for Tuesday and beyond. Expect mid-upper 80s to be common then under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

