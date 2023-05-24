First Alert Forecast: Some spotty showers, but no washouts expected

No washouts, but some showers to watch for Memorial Day weekend.
Rain Coverage
Rain Coverage(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

Today will be partly sunny with a stray shower or two that pops up this afternoon in parts of the Mid State. The best chance for a passing shower will be over southern Middle Tennessee this afternoon.  Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MID-WEEK

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.  Another very isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, but most if not all of us end up staying dry.  Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs back near 80.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

Slight shower chances will return on Friday through the weekend. The day with the best chance for a passing shower will be Saturday.  There will be no need to cancel any weekend plans, we may just have to put up with a quick shower in a couple of spots. Temperatures will remain seasonable then, as well with highs near 80.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

