First Alert Forecast: Some spotty showers, but no washouts expected

Today will be partly sunny with a stray shower or two that pops up this afternoon in parts of the Mid State. The best chance for a passing shower will be over southern Middle Tennessee this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Another very isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, but most if not all of us end up staying dry. Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs back near 80.

Slight shower chances will return on Friday through the weekend. The day with the best chance for a passing shower will be Saturday. There will be no need to cancel any weekend plans, we may just have to put up with a quick shower in a couple of spots. Temperatures will remain seasonable then, as well with highs near 80.

