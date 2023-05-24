First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather arrives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Less humid air will build into the area through tomorrow. The Memorial Day holiday will be mostly dry except for a few isolated showers.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, any isolated showers will dissipate early. It’ll be very pleasant with temperatures in the 70s. The air will start to feel crisper.

TOMORROW & FRIDAY:

Less humid air will build in for tomorrow and Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the 50s and lowermost 60s.

Friday will be the coolest morning in our forecast with 50s areawide.

Spotty showers are possible through the holiday weekend. (wsmv)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

Most of the Memorial Day weekend looks excellent for outdoor fun. The rain chance each afternoon and evening will be 20-30%.

The days will be partly cloudy with moderate humidity. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be near 80. The warmest afternoon will be Monday, in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND:

Hotter weather is likely for Tuesday and beyond. Expect mid-upper 80s to be common then under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.