Family of Christmas Day ‘road rage’ murder victim to increase reward for new information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The reward for information on last year’s Christmas Day “road rage” murder on Interstate 24 will be increased by the victim’s family, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The family is expected to announce the increase during a scheduled meeting on Wednesday at Metro Nashville police headquarters.

Christopher Spaunhorst, 37, was shot on Christmas Day while driving on I-24 through East Nashville in what police believe was a case of road rage.

Police said several gunshots were fired into Spaunhorst’s side door and window of his vehicle, and he was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

