Experts give tips on staying safe in the water ahead of holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drowning is the leading cause of death in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Like most parents, Daronne and Chantill Gooree keep their children’s safety top on their minds.

“You hear the horror stories, right?” Daronne said. “You hear the negative pieces of it. We had an instructor prior to coming here who gave us some examples of ways a vacation can maybe turn.”

As a result, the Gooree’s put their two-year-old daughter, Carsyn, in swim lessons.

“She loves the water and wanted to get her a little bit more prepared,” Carsyn’s parents said.

The Gooree’s wanted to give their daughter a head start they didn’t have.

“My wife and I learned a little late to swim and we’ve got two older boys who also learned a little bit late, so we wanted to introduce her to it as quickly as we possibly could,” Daronne said.

Safesplash General Manager Laurel Price said the Goree’s are on the right track.

“It takes time, and with summer coming around and the pools opening up, it’s just so important for them to get into consistent. We definitely recommend weekly swim lessons,” Price said.

Price also gave other suggestions to keep your family safe during the summer.

“If you have a pool at home, you want to make sure you always have a gate around the pool,” Price said. “Make sure that your gate is latched, and the kiddos aren’t able to get in the water when you’re not around.”

Price also said that aside from swimming lessons, parents and guardians should make sure that someone is always designated to watch your kids while they’re swimming. Experts said that learning how to swim is the first step to preventing water accidents.

“We wanted to be able to prepare her as quickly as we could and do it as often as we can,” Daronne said. “We make it a fun environment as we can, so it’s not a chore for her to come, which is good.”

The CDC also reiterated that while some children are most at risk, anyone can drown. It’s important to stay aware.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.