Bull shot, killed after injuring man, charging at Rutherford Co. deputy, EMS supervisor

Paramedics treated the man until LifeFlight’s helicopter flew him to a local hospital.
Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was airlifted to a nearby hospital after being injured by a bull that was later shot and killed after charging a deputy and EMS supervisor, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a 55-year-old Chapel Hill man was injured after a Scottish Highland bull attacked him on Wednesday.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office they heard the man yelling, “Get back, get back,” while he was inside a barn on Allisona Rd.

A deputy and an EMS supervisor yelled at the aggressive bull to draw it away from the man. The sheriff’s office said the bull charged the deputy and supervisor, and that’s when the deputy shot and killed the bull.

After that, the two were able to carry the man to the ambulance for treatment. Paramedics treated the man until LifeFlight’s helicopter flew him to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio
Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station
TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
DA: Union County man shot 4 children then set house on fire
Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
Metro Police: 2022 Homicide Suspect, Joe De Leon, 22, Arrested in Stolen Vehicle, Gun and Drugs...
Man arrested in stolen vehicle after killing Nashville teen in church parking lot, police say
Surveillance video captures woman’s purse stolen from cart in Brentwood grocery store
Surveillance video captures scheme in action as woman’s purse is stolen at Brentwood grocery store

Latest News

Franklin Police Logo
Franklin man killed in homemade ziplining accident, police say
Franklin Fire Department logo
Franklin firefighters rescue elderly woman from smoke-filled home
Spotty showers are possible through the holiday weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather arrives
It'll be a warm Memorial Day weekend in Nashville with just isolated showers.
First Alert Forecast: Warm, humid day, but drier air is on the way