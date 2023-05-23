Teen killed after crashing into Greyhound bus in Murfreesboro

“I didn’t believe it. I just didn’t believe it,” teen’s sister says after learning of his death.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving a passenger bus and a...
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash involving a passenger bus and a sedan on Friday night on Interstate 24 near Murfreesboro.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of Kareem Ghobrial is still trying to come to grips with his death in a crash merging onto Interstate 24 on Friday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the 18-year-old was merging onto the interstate at Old Fort Parkway when he crashed into a Greyhound bus with more than 30 people onboard.

It’s the moment Sarah Ghobrial, Kareem’s mom, said her life changed.

“I did not believe it. I just didn’t believe it,” she said.

But the reality came with a knock at her door around 1 a.m.

“Two police came at around 1 a.m.,” Sarah Ghobrial said. “They asked my mom, ‘Does your son have a tattoo on his arm,” and when she said yes, they said he had a crash. He didn’t make it at the hospital.”

Previous coverage
Driver dies after hitting bus carrying 34 passengers

Kareem Ghobrial crashed his Toyota SXD into a Greyhound bus with 34 people onboard. He was trying to merge onto I-24 when he crashed into the bus and ran off the right side of the road.

“I told them this is not him. I was on the phone with him two hours ago and he was telling me, ‘I’m fixing my car and coming right home,’” Sarah Ghobrial said.

She isn’t the only one left behind.

“He loved his dad,” Lakerria Southall said.

Southall said her son Kingston has now lost his dad.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be very hard,” Southall said.

Troopers said one person on the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

While the Ghobrials said the world lost a light, the family is now asking for thoughts and prayers to help them.

“I know he’s watching over me and watching over all of us,” Sarah Ghobrial said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
TCAP testing now underway
Dickson County parents question why more than half of 3rd graders fail portion of TCAP test
Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Avenue,...
Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville
Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company

Latest News

Second suspect arrested for WKU student's rape
Concerns after sexual assault at apartment complex
Concerns after sexual assault at apartment complex
TCAP scores come out
TCAP scores come out
Gabriel Barrera Jr. was one of nine people hurt in a crash on Springfield Highway late Friday...
Springfield Middle student fighting for life after crash injures 9 family members