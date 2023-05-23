Teen killed after crashing into Greyhound bus in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of Kareem Ghobrial is still trying to come to grips with his death in a crash merging onto Interstate 24 on Friday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the 18-year-old was merging onto the interstate at Old Fort Parkway when he crashed into a Greyhound bus with more than 30 people onboard.

It’s the moment Sarah Ghobrial, Kareem’s mom, said her life changed.

“I did not believe it. I just didn’t believe it,” she said.

But the reality came with a knock at her door around 1 a.m.

“Two police came at around 1 a.m.,” Sarah Ghobrial said. “They asked my mom, ‘Does your son have a tattoo on his arm,” and when she said yes, they said he had a crash. He didn’t make it at the hospital.”

Kareem Ghobrial crashed his Toyota SXD into a Greyhound bus with 34 people onboard. He was trying to merge onto I-24 when he crashed into the bus and ran off the right side of the road.

“I told them this is not him. I was on the phone with him two hours ago and he was telling me, ‘I’m fixing my car and coming right home,’” Sarah Ghobrial said.

She isn’t the only one left behind.

“He loved his dad,” Lakerria Southall said.

Southall said her son Kingston has now lost his dad.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be very hard,” Southall said.

Troopers said one person on the bus was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

While the Ghobrials said the world lost a light, the family is now asking for thoughts and prayers to help them.

“I know he’s watching over me and watching over all of us,” Sarah Ghobrial said.

