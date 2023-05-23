Teen charged after shootout leaves another teen dead, 4 injured in Columbia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One teenager is dead, and four others were injured after a shootout in Columbia on Monday night, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting on Beech Street at approximately 6 p.m. As officers responded to the scene, multiple people were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Jack Keiser suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Maury Regional Medical Center, police said. Another 19-year-old was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition, while three other individuals were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Columbia Police say a large altercation occurred on Beech Street between eight people who all knew each other. The altercation led to the exchange of gunfire.

I’Yauntis Jamel Miller, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death, CPD said. Miller is currently being held at the Maury County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more arrests could be made. Police are asking for anyone with information that could help in this investigation to contact the Columbia Police Department.

