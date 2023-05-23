TBI closes investigation into SWAT shooting of Grammy-winning producer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has closed its investigation into the police shooting of Grammy-winning music producer Mark Capps, the agency confirmed Tuesday.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said the investigation was closed at the request of District Attorney Glenn Funk. Capps, a four-time Grammy-winning sound engineer, was wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges when police arrived at his Hermitage home on Jan. 5.

The 54-year-old had allegedly held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said in January, Capps’ wife, 60, and stepdaughter, 23, were woken at gunpoint and brought into a family room. Capps told the women he would kill them if they called for help or if they left, according to police.

Hordes of police swarmed Capps’ home. Metro Police body camera video shows less than a second after officers told Capps to show them his hands, a SWAT officer shot Capps and killed him.

An autopsy report shows Capps was shot three times in the chest at close range. He was intoxicated, according to the report, with a blood alcohol concentration of .169 – more than twice the legal limit to drive. He also had an assortment of medications in his system at his time of death, according to the report.

Friends of Capps were shocked after the shooting, remembering Capps for his “uplifting spirit.” With the investigation closed, criminal charges against officers aren’t likely.

