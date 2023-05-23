Suspect at large after allegedly shooting into house occupied by 7 people, including 3 kids in Cheatham Co.

By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at least 20 rounds from a rifle into a home occupied by seven people, including three small children on Sunday.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Interstate Circle at about 7:30 a.m. on May 21.

The caller told 911 the description of the suspect vehicle involved and as law enforcement was responding to the scene, the vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed towards Davidson County by a Pleasant View Police officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Pleasant View Police chased the vehicle until it evaded them within Davidson Co.

Cheatham Co. deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting, where they discovered the suspect had shot into a home with a rifle. Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Christopher Kent Whitaker, 48, and issued nine warrants for his arrest.

The charges include aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. If you have any information on Whitaker’s whereabouts you’re asked to call 615-792-2098.

The sheriff’s office says Whitaker remains at large and is to be considered armed and dangerous and no attempts should be made to approach or detain him.

