Sen. Hagerty hosts roundtable event to discuss border security

Hagerty said border crossings will affect every state, especially with drugs being transported across the border.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The White House said about 5,000 people are crossing the border each day.

They are mainly going to California, Texas, Florida and New York.

Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty said this will affect our state, and every state, especially with drugs coming across the southern border.

Hagerty hosted a roundtable event on Monday to discuss the border situation and how it may impact Tennessee.

“We have an epidemic on our hands right now, tragedy that’s been created at our southern border,” Hagerty said.

Last week three high school students in Fayette County overdosed on fentanyl with two of them dying.

