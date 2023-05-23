School employee fired as Clifton police investigate alleged inappropriate conduct with student

The employee was fired from Frank Hughes School.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Wayne County Schools employee was fired earlier this month after an investigation was launched into the employee’s alleged inappropriate conduct and contact with a student.

The employee was fired from Frank Hughes School, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Marlon Davis said.

The Clifton Police Department confirmed to WSMV4 it is investigating the former staffer for inappropriate conduct or contact with a student.

No further details have been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
ddf
Fort Campbell soldier charged with rape
More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Avenue,...
Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville
WSMV
Man held at gunpoint after crash at Opry Mills mall, police say

Latest News

Family escapes house fire in Clarksville
$800K education grant awarded to DCSO
Man wanted for murder, arrested in stolen car
Inmates learn at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office receives $800K grant for inmate education
Clay County, Celina without ambulance service