School employee fired as Clifton police investigate alleged inappropriate conduct with student

CLIFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Wayne County Schools employee was fired earlier this month after an investigation was launched into the employee’s alleged inappropriate conduct and contact with a student.

The employee was fired from Frank Hughes School, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Marlon Davis said.

The Clifton Police Department confirmed to WSMV4 it is investigating the former staffer for inappropriate conduct or contact with a student.

No further details have been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.