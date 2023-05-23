Overturned tractor trailer causes delays on I-65 South in Robertson Co.
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - An overturned tractor trailer is causing delays on I-65 South Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News.
The crash happened near the Highway 52 intersection at mile marker 117. First responders are on the scene and drivers should expect delays.
There are no reported injuries, according to Smokey Barn News.
