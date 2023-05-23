Morning show hosts out at popular Nashville radio station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Longtime morning radio show hosts at 107.5 The River (WRVW) in Nashville are no longer a part of the show, according to officials with the radio station.

The station said as of May 19, Woody Wood and Jim Chandler are no longer part of the morning show.

“We appreciate all their contributions during their time with us and wish them well in the future. The Morning show will continue with Ricki and Zac as well as additional talent to be added soon,” officials with the station said.

The station added that they’re not able to discuss the details pertaining to personnel matters due to privacy reasons.

