Man caught with 2 kilos of heroin, 1 kilo of cocaine, Murfreesboro police say

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A routine traffic stop by a Murfreesboro Police Department officer last month led to a massive drug bust.

Antancio Modesto, 20, was pulled over by an officer for driving without headlights on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on April 30, MPD said.

During the investigation, police found Modesto was driving under the influence and had two kilos of heroin and one kilo of cocaine, according to a media release. Modesto was charged with felony possession of Schedule I drugs for resale, felony possession of schedule II drugs for resale, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Modesto is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $277,500 bond.

