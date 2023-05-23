Man caught with 2 kilos of heroin, 1 kilo of cocaine, Murfreesboro police say

Police said the suspect was driving under the influence.
During a routine traffic stop, a man was busted with two kilos of heroin and one kilo of...
During a routine traffic stop, a man was busted with two kilos of heroin and one kilo of cocaine, police said.(MPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A routine traffic stop by a Murfreesboro Police Department officer last month led to a massive drug bust.

Antancio Modesto, 20, was pulled over by an officer for driving without headlights on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on April 30, MPD said.

During the investigation, police found Modesto was driving under the influence and had two kilos of heroin and one kilo of cocaine, according to a media release. Modesto was charged with felony possession of Schedule I drugs for resale, felony possession of schedule II drugs for resale, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Modesto is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $277,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
ddf
Fort Campbell soldier charged with rape
More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Avenue,...
Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville
WSMV
Man held at gunpoint after crash at Opry Mills mall, police say

Latest News

Seasonably warm weather is likely in Nashville over the next several days.
First Alert Forecast: Variably cloudy with an isolated shower or two
Mosquitos could be making an early comeback to the area in 2023.
Got bug bites? Nashville ranks among top cities in U.S. for mosquitoes, report says
Groundhog
Groundhogs invade garden intended for those in need
wsmv memorial day weather
Memorial Day forecast