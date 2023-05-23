Man arrested in stolen vehicle after killing Nashville teen in church parking lot, police say

De Leon was found in a stolen Lexus GS300 that was taken last week in a carjacking where the victim was also shot, MNPD said.
Metro Police: 2022 Homicide Suspect, Joe De Leon, 22, Arrested in Stolen Vehicle, Gun and Drugs...
Metro Police: 2022 Homicide Suspect, Joe De Leon, 22, Arrested in Stolen Vehicle, Gun and Drugs Recovered(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday on an outstanding criminal homicide warrant from the 2022 murder of a teenager in a church parking lot on Gatewood Avenue, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say 22-year-old Joe De Leon was arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Antonio Rudolfo.

Previous Coverage:
Man wanted for killing teenager in church parking lot

The Metro Nashville Police Department issued a homicide warrant for a man they believe shot and killed a 19-year-old in a church parking lot last month.

De Leon was found in a stolen Lexus GS300 that was taken last week in a carjacking where the victim was also shot, MNPD said. He fled on foot after officers ordered him to exit the vehicle, police said, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police said De Leon gave officers a fake name and birth date but was identified shortly after due to a police bullet out for his arrest. A loaded pistol and drugs were recovered in the Lexus.

De Leon was additionally charged with vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, evidence tampering, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He’s currently being held in lieu of $525,000 bond, police say.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention
English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
ddf
Fort Campbell soldier charged with rape
More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Avenue,...
Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville
WSMV
Man held at gunpoint after crash at Opry Mills mall, police say

Latest News

TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
DA: Union County man shot 4 children then set house on fire
wsmv clay county
Clay County without EMS services following walkout
House fire under control after Clarksville homeowner, child find kitchen on fire
House fire under control after Clarksville homeowner, child find kitchen on fire
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Variably cloudy with an isolated shower or two