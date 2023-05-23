Man arrested in stolen vehicle after killing Nashville teen in church parking lot, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday on an outstanding criminal homicide warrant from the 2022 murder of a teenager in a church parking lot on Gatewood Avenue, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say 22-year-old Joe De Leon was arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Antonio Rudolfo.

Previous Coverage: Man wanted for killing teenager in church parking lot The Metro Nashville Police Department issued a homicide warrant for a man they believe shot and killed a 19-year-old in a church parking lot last month.

De Leon was found in a stolen Lexus GS300 that was taken last week in a carjacking where the victim was also shot, MNPD said. He fled on foot after officers ordered him to exit the vehicle, police said, but was quickly taken into custody.

Police said De Leon gave officers a fake name and birth date but was identified shortly after due to a police bullet out for his arrest. A loaded pistol and drugs were recovered in the Lexus.

De Leon was additionally charged with vehicle theft, criminal impersonation, evidence tampering, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He’s currently being held in lieu of $525,000 bond, police say.

Joe De Leon was apprehended this morning for the 2022 murder of Antonio Rudolfo. He was located in a stolen Lexus that was taken during a carjacking/shooting last week. A loaded pistol & drugs were recovered inside. Seven other charges were added during today's arrest. pic.twitter.com/QMwthLM4vQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 23, 2023

