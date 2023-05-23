Little Blue Menu ends test run at Nashville Chick-fil-A

The Little Blue Menu, which included burgers, chicken wings and more, had become a Nashville novelty.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville Chick-fil-A has ended its test run of its “Little Blue Menu” and has left Chick-fil-A lovers eating “No Mor Burgers.”

The Little Blue Menu, which included burgers, chicken wings and more, had become a Nashville novelty as Chick-fil-A’s corporate team tested out the concept at the Chick-fil-A location on Church Street. As of May 20th, the location has reverted back to serving its normal Chick-fil-A menu only for pickup, delivery and catering.

“Our Little Blue Menu concept allowed us to test new menu items and ordering channels to see what resonated with our guests. While the response has been great, after thoughtful consideration, we decided to end our test in Nashville,” a Chick-fil-A spokeswoman said in a statement. “We truly appreciate the feedback from our guests, and this isn’t the last you’ll see of Little Blue Menu.”

Chick-fil-A says it will take what it learned in Nashville and apply it at its next Little Blue Menu location in College Park, Maryland later this year.

