House fire under control after Clarksville homeowner, child find kitchen on fire
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire is under control after a homeowner and a child discovered a fire in their kitchen on Tuesday morning, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue.
Clarksville Fire said several crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 700 block of Overton Drive just before 10:30 a.m.
The homeowner and child had discovered a fire in the kitchen and were able to exit the house. Clarksville Fire says they were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
