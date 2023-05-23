Gunshot victims drives away from Antioch scene, calls police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A gunshot victim called 911 from his car after driving about a mile away from the shooting scene just after midnight Tuesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the man, who had been shot in the torso, called for help from the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road in Antioch.

He had been shot in a back parking lot of Davenport Condominiums off of Bell Road, according to police who reported finding more than a dozen bullet casings and other evidence at that scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said that because of his condition, he was unable to provide much detail about what happened.

A suspect has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.