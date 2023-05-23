Got bug bites? Nashville ranks among top cities in U.S. for mosquitoes, report says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Are you constantly getting bug bites that you can’t stop itching? Chances are that you may live in one of these cities across the U.S. where mosquitoes are plentiful.

Orkin released its annual report on the top 50 mosquitoes cities in America and three cities in Tennessee have itched into the list.

So, if you live in Nashville (No. 24), Memphis (No. 31) or Knoxville (No. 43), you’re probably going to encounter more mosquitoes than people in other big cities across the country, according to the report.

“As the weather begins to warm and people venture outdoors for activities and summer gatherings, mosquitoes seek to enjoy the weather, too. Mosquitoes thrive in warm temperatures and after rainfall can lay their eggs in low-lying pools and reproduce rapidly, changing from larva to adult stage in as little as several days to a couple of weeks,” Orkin said.

Their list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, the pest control company said.

“Female mosquitoes bite because they need blood to produce viable eggs that will hatch,” said Frank Meek, Orkin entomologist. “Mosquitoes are attracted to water sources that can be either clean and fresh or polluted, stagnant or running, in sunny or shaded locations, large or small, and in either cool or hot environments. Because of the wide variety of environments in which mosquitoes can thrive, it’s important to maintain regularly scheduled pest control services.”

Orkin also shared some tips and tricks for repelling and preventing mosquito bites:

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.

Eliminate standing water in bird feeders, water bowls for pets, potted plants, wading pools and other children’s toys.

Regularly clean debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage.

