First Alert Forecast: Variably cloudy with an isolated shower or two

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be variably cloudy, warm, and muggy. A few showers will develop this afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. A couple pop-up showers will develop. While most areas will remain rain-free, a few spots may receive a few sprinkles or even a brief downpour. It’ll stay warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight, a few showers will linger through about 9 pm. Then, we’ll have dry and mainly clear weather.

Tomorrow will be a little brighter than today. There’s the slightest chance a brief sprinkle or shower will impact you as a cold front passes through. That said, the rain chance on Wednesday will only be 10%.

Less humid air will begin to build in late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. Wednesday evening looks beautiful for outdoor activities with temperatures in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks pleasant with a light northeasterly breeze. Lows will generally be in the 50s. We’ll have highs around 80 degrees.

Seasonably warm weather is likely in Nashville over the next several days. (WSMV)

FRIDAY THROUGH THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine for Friday through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. At times, it’ll be more cloudy than others. We’ll also have to dodge a few showers and storms at times. The most likely time for any rain where you are will be during the early afternoon through early evening. Mornings look driest.

Count on seasonable temperatures over the weekend. In a few spots, temperatures will even hold a few notches below average.

Each day the rain chance will be between 20% & 30%.

Be sure to check back with us frequently for updates to this weekend forecast.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.