First Alert Forecast: Seasonal Stretch of Weather

Pretty typical late May weather expected across the Mid State
5 DAY HIGHS
5 DAY HIGHS(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be partly sunny with a stray shower or two that pops up this afternoon in parts of the Mid State.

The best chance for a passing shower will be over southern Middle Tennessee this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MID-WEEK

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Another very isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, but most if not all of us end up staying dry. Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs back near 80.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND

Slight shower chances will return on Friday through the weekend. The day with the best chance for a passing shower will be Saturday. There will be no need to cancel any weekend plans, we may just have to put up with a quick shower in a couple of spots. Temperatures will remain seasonable then, as well with highs near 80.

