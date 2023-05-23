First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry over the next several days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Mainly dry for the next few days. Just a few stray showers expected through this evening and over the Memorial Day weekend.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight, a few showers will linger through about 9 pm. Then, we’ll have dry and mainly clear weather. The low will be near 60.

Tomorrow will be a little brighter than today. There’s the slightest chance a brief sprinkle or shower will impact you as a cold front pass through. That said, the rain chance on Wednesday will only be 10%. The high will be in the mid 80s.

Less humid air will begin to build in late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. Wednesday evening looks beautiful for outdoor activities with temperatures in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks pleasant with a light northeasterly breeze. Lows will generally be in the 50s. We’ll have highs around 80 degrees.

Pop-up showers and storms are possible for Memorial Day Weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s. (wsmv)

FRIDAY THROUGH THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine for Friday through the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. At times, it will be cloudier than others. We’ll also have to dodge a few showers and storms at times. The most likely time for any rain where you are will be during the early afternoon through early evening. Mornings look driest.

Count on seasonable temperatures over the weekend. In a few spots, temperatures will even hold a few notches below average.

Each day the rain chance will be between 20% & 30%.

