Clay County without ambulance services after reported walkout

CELINA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Clay County and Celina residents are without ambulance services after a reported walkout by emergency personnel.

Clay County Emergency Management released a statement regarding the issue on Facebook.

“We are without an ambulance service inside the county,” the emergency management office said. “State EMS is aware of the situation and other counties are currently working together to run emergency calls as they come into our dispatch center.”

Clay County and Celina citizens i regret to inform you at this time were are without an ambulance service inside the... Posted by Clay County Emergency Management on Monday, May 22, 2023

The emergency management office said medical 911 calls could have an extended response time. Some Clay County residents commented on the post concerned the extended response time could cause issues for those desperate for help.

“Minutes matter in life and death situations!” one commenter said. “This is unbelievable!”

WSMV4 is working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.