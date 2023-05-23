1 hurt in north Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting in a north Nashville neighborhood, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

An 18-year-old man was shot once in the 500 block of Pascal Court around 10:15 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the hospital and was stable, according to police.

Multiple shell casings were found in the vicinity of the shooting.

Police did not provide details about a suspect.

