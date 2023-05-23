1 hurt in north Nashville shooting
Police said the victim was in stable condition after being taken to the hospital.
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting in a north Nashville neighborhood, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said.
An 18-year-old man was shot once in the 500 block of Pascal Court around 10:15 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the hospital and was stable, according to police.
Multiple shell casings were found in the vicinity of the shooting.
Police did not provide details about a suspect.
