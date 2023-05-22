Women linked to $94K in thefts accused of stealing pounds of makeup from Franklin Kohl’s, police say

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two women accused of stealing nearly $100,000 in merchandise from more than 45 stores were arrested last week in Franklin.

Isabela Tomescu, 26, of Oklahoma City, and Daniela Listor were charged with organized retail crime and felony theft.

Security at the Franklin Kohl’s quickly spotted the two women as they entered the store at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. They had recognized the women from an online retail theft information-sharing system, according to the Franklin Police Department.

The loss prevention officer called the police department’s Flex team, which focuses on crimes like burglaries, organized retail theft, drug-related and violent street crime, among other community concerns.

Store security told responding officers the two women were concealing massive amounts of merchandise under their skirts. The women were arrested as they were walking out of the store.

The women are accused of hiding merchandise in bags like this one. (FPD)

Officers later found that both women had bags with zippers tied around their waists and under their skirts, according to a Franklin Police media release. Each woman was carrying about 30 pounds of stolen makeup and other merchandise with a combined value of almost $15,000, the release said.

A search of the women’s alleged getaway van led to the recovery of nearly $20,000 in merchandise that had been stolen from other Kohl’s stores.

The investigation is still underway but, so far, the women have been linked to similar thefts in multiple jurisdictions between Tennessee and Texas, totaling about $94,000 in stolen goods, police said.

Tomescu remains in the Williamson County Jail and is due in court on Tuesday. Listor was picked up by U.S. immigration authorities.

