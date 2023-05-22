Woman drives drunk with kids in car, crashes after party, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after crashing her vehicle with two children in the backseat, according to an arrest report.

On May 20, officers responded to a crash on Interstate 24 East and discovered a vehicle stopped on the entrance ramp. Officers noticed extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle as they approached the driver’s window, the arrest report said.

The driver, 29-year-old Brenda Navarette, was unable to give officers a coherent sentence regarding the specifics of the crash, according to the report. Officers said they discovered two children under the age of ten in the backseat.

Navarette and the two children were transported to a nearby hospital, where officers said they noticed the smell of alcohol coming from Navarette. She later told officers she was driving home from a party, according to the report.

The report stated she was driving on a suspended license. Navarette was arrested, charged with DUI and was released hours later.

