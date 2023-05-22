Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention

"As we continue our work to deliver strong reading skills to benefit every student, we're committed to giving families multiple pathways that will support student promotion and achievement."
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education released statewide average scores from the spring 2023 Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Program (TCAP) tests.

The state DOE says third graders showed significant improvement in English Language Arts (ELA), including:

  • The largest increase in a single year of third graders whose ELA scores met or exceeded expectations since Tennessee updated its ELA academic standards in 2017.
  • Forty percent of third grade students scored proficient in ELA – a 4.3 percentage point increase from the previous year.
  • The largest percentage of third grade students scoring in the top performance category in over a decade, with overall proficiency growing by almost eight percentage points from 2021 decreases impacted by the pandemic.

Here’s a look at the statewide averages of third grade ELA performance in the state from 2017-2023:

Tennessee Department of Education: Statewide Averages of Third Grade ELA Performance, 2017-2023
Tennessee Department of Education: Statewide Averages of Third Grade ELA Performance, 2017-2023(Tennessee Department of Education)

“The ability to read at grade level determines a student’s success in the classroom and beyond, and we’re encouraged that our strategic literacy investments have already resulted in historic gains across the state,” said Governor Bill Lee. “As we continue our work to deliver strong reading skills to benefit every student, we’re committed to giving families multiple pathways that will support student promotion and achievement.”

