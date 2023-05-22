TDOT to pause road construction delays for Memorial Day weekend

“We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”
Construction, road signs (generic)
Construction, road signs (generic)(Unsplash)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending all lane closure activity as AAA predicts 751,000 Tennesseans will be on the road for Memorial Day weekend.

TDOT says road construction will not be delaying motorists as they travel throughout Tennessee’s highways over the holiday weekend.

All construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes will be suspended beginning at noon on Friday, May 26, and continue through Tuesday, May 30. TDOT says this will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in Tennessee this weekend.

“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” said Commissioner Butch Eley. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”

TDOT adds that motorists could still encounter lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long-term construction projects.

“In addition, drivers should know that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums,” TDOT said.

