Shakes, burgers & beer: New York staple Black Tap opens Nashville location

Black Tap says they’re adding a southern spin to their Nashville menu with offerings “like The Tennessee Burger, Nashville Hot Fries, Hot Chili Wings and our Black Tap take on a Hot Chicken Sandwich with hot chili oil, black garlic, and chili seasoning.”
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer(Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock | Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A New York City burger joint is now serving its signature burgers, beers and milkshakes with its first southern U.S. expansion in downtown Nashville.

Award-winning Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer’s co-owners and husband-and-wife team Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan hosted a grand opening at their 140 3rd Avenue North location in Nashville to kick off their expansion into Tennessee.

“Party guests noshed on Black Tap’s craft burgers (which have garnered an astounding five wins at the New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash competition), Black Tap Hot Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Cauliflower Burger, Fried Mozzarella, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Fried Pickles, Guac and Chips, Queso and Chips and more! Instagram-famous CrazyShake® milkshakes were passed to the delight of revelers,” the burger joint said.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer(Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock | Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

Not only are they bringing their award-winning burgers, downtown NYC vibes and iconic milkshakes, but Black Tap says this location’s menu will be getting a southern spin adding some locally inspired offerings, “...like The Tennessee Burger, Nashville Hot Fries, Hot Chili Wings and our Black Tap take on a Hot Chicken Sandwich with hot chili oil, black garlic, and chili seasoning.”

The downtown Nashville location will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer(Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock | Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
TCAP testing now underway
Dickson County parents question why more than half of 3rd graders fail portion of TCAP test
Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Avenue,...
Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville
Nashville skyline
Four major TN cities ranked among best summer travel destinations

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Family of 9 injured in rollover crash on Springfield Highway
ddf
Fort Campbell soldier charged with rape
Women accused of stealing pounds of makeup from Kohl's
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
$50K winning Powerball tickets sold in Nashville, Clarksville