Shakes, burgers & beer: New York staple Black Tap opens Nashville location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A New York City burger joint is now serving its signature burgers, beers and milkshakes with its first southern U.S. expansion in downtown Nashville.

Award-winning Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer’s co-owners and husband-and-wife team Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan hosted a grand opening at their 140 3rd Avenue North location in Nashville to kick off their expansion into Tennessee.

“Party guests noshed on Black Tap’s craft burgers (which have garnered an astounding five wins at the New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash competition), Black Tap Hot Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Cauliflower Burger, Fried Mozzarella, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Fried Pickles, Guac and Chips, Queso and Chips and more! Instagram-famous CrazyShake® milkshakes were passed to the delight of revelers,” the burger joint said.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock | Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

Not only are they bringing their award-winning burgers, downtown NYC vibes and iconic milkshakes, but Black Tap says this location’s menu will be getting a southern spin adding some locally inspired offerings, “...like The Tennessee Burger, Nashville Hot Fries, Hot Chili Wings and our Black Tap take on a Hot Chicken Sandwich with hot chili oil, black garlic, and chili seasoning.”

The downtown Nashville location will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (Jason Lowrie/Shutterstock | Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.