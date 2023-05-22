Residents of a Hendersonville apartment complex scared after sexual assault incident

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted someone in Hendersonville.

Some residents said they’re scared after Hendersonville police say Nathan Parks sexually assaulted someone on Saturday. Parks was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated burglary.

Police said this happened at the Wessington Apartments.

A man who lives there said he was not surprised about the sexual assault. He said the apartment complex is filled with crime and drugs. He also said he doesn’t feel safe there but has no where else to go.

We took those allegations to the leasing office at the apartment complex. They gave us the email to the apartment managers. WSMV4 reached out to the apartment managers asking about the safety of their residents and also about the allegations that the complex is filled with drugs. The apartment managers have not replied to the request for comment.

Hendersonville police are still seeking information. If you know something they’re asking you give them a call at 615-264-5303.

