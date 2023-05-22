Niall Horan making stop in Nashville on “The Show” live on tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After touring the world, former One Direction member Niall Horan will be kicking off the North American leg of his tour called “The Show” and will be making a stop in Nashville.

“The Show” tour will kick off May 29 in Hollywood, Florida. The “Slow Hands” singer will be stopping in Nashville five days later on June 3.

Tickets for the general public will be on sale on Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. central time. The Irish native boyband member turned successful solo artist, will be releasing his third album, “The Show” released by Capitol Records on June 9.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” Horan said in a media release. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

