Nashville man threatens woman with hammer, knife during sexual assault, police say

After begging Jolly to stop so she could use the restroom, the victim was able to escape and ran down the street to call for help.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is facing a slew of charges including aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, according to an affidavit.

According to police, the victim was visiting her friend and casual sexual partner, Anthony J. Jolly, 61, at his Nashville house on May 19.

Late into the night, Jolly asked the victim to have sex with him, but she told him no. Police say that the victim was laying on a bed dozing off when Jolly entered the room fully naked and armed with a kitchen knife and hammer demanding sex.

Jolly then jumped on the bed, dropped the hammer and began swinging the knife in a “slicing” manner which resulted in the victim’s shirt being cut down the middle, police said. While Jolly was swinging the knife at her, the victim sustained cuts on her hand and arm as she tried to defend herself from the knife.

Police say the victim tried to grab her phone but was unable to as Jolly continued assaulting her. Jolly then ripped or cut off the victim’s underwear and he sexually assaulted her, police say.

After begging Jolly to stop so she could use the restroom, the victim was able to escape and ran down the street to call for help.

Court documents show Jolly is being charged with aggravated rape with a weapon or object, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interference with an emergency call.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
TCAP testing now underway
Dickson County parents question why more than half of 3rd graders fail portion of TCAP test
More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Avenue,...
Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville
Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
Local woman spots her stolen car at Subway
Bellevue woman searches for her stolen car linked to crime spree

Latest News

Two women accused of taking $94K in stolen goods
Niall Horan Announces Summer Concert in Cincy
Niall Horan making stop in Nashville on “The Show” live on tour
TCAP Results: 60% of third graders face retention
It will feel summer-like the next several days, but the humidity stays low.
First Alert Forecast: Seasonable Weather Continues
Third graders need to score proficient, or above to avoid on the TCAP English section to avoid...
Tennessee releases TCAP results: 60% of third graders face retention