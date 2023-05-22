Nashville man threatens woman with hammer, knife during sexual assault, police say

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is facing a slew of charges including aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, according to an affidavit.

According to police, the victim was visiting her friend and casual sexual partner, Anthony J. Jolly, 61, at his Nashville house on May 19.

Late into the night, Jolly asked the victim to have sex with him, but she told him no. Police say that the victim was laying on a bed dozing off when Jolly entered the room fully naked and armed with a kitchen knife and hammer demanding sex.

Jolly then jumped on the bed, dropped the hammer and began swinging the knife in a “slicing” manner which resulted in the victim’s shirt being cut down the middle, police said. While Jolly was swinging the knife at her, the victim sustained cuts on her hand and arm as she tried to defend herself from the knife.

Police say the victim tried to grab her phone but was unable to as Jolly continued assaulting her. Jolly then ripped or cut off the victim’s underwear and he sexually assaulted her, police say.

After begging Jolly to stop so she could use the restroom, the victim was able to escape and ran down the street to call for help.

Court documents show Jolly is being charged with aggravated rape with a weapon or object, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and interference with an emergency call.

