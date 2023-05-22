Nashville among top 10 cities with the most expensive Airbnb rentals, new report says

“And even though short-term rentals offer convenience, expenses for Airbnb rentals can quickly add up and bust your travel budget.”
Airbnb
Airbnb(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When traveling and taking vacations throughout the country, having a nice place to stay is of the utmost importance; while hotels have been a staple for stays, other short-term rentals have risen in popularity.

A new report from the Chamber of Commerce has found the cities with the most expensive Airbnb rentals as the company has become a go-to option for short-term travel accommodations.

Nashville was ranked among the top 10 most expensive cities when it came to Airbnb rentals. Tennessee’s capital had an average daily rate of $299 for a rental with 771 listings per 100,000 residents, the report said.

Memphis was also ranked in the top 100 at No. 64, with an average daily rate of $169.

“Whether you’re planning a summer getaway, a business trip, or working remotely on a workcation, Airbnb has become a go-to option for short-term travel accommodations. And even though short-term rentals offer convenience, expenses for Airbnb rentals can quickly add up and bust your travel budget,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top five cities with the most expensive Airbnb rentals:

#1. Oxnard, California

  • Avg. Daily Rate: $488
  • Avg. Rate for One Bedroom: $110
  • Avg. Rate for Two Bedroom: $273
  • Avg. Rate for Three Bedroom: $405
  • Listings Per 100,000: 95

#2. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Avg. Daily Rate: $394
  • Avg. Rate for One Bedroom: $114
  • Avg. Rate for Two Bedroom: $151
  • Avg. Rate for Three Bedroom: $264
  • Listings Per 100,000: 1,370

#3. Austin, Texas

  • Avg. Daily Rate: $373
  • Avg. Rate for One Bedroom: $127
  • Avg. Rate for Two Bedroom: $203
  • Avg. Rate for Three Bedroom: $297
  • Listings Per 100,000: 606

#4. Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Avg. Daily Rate: $360
  • Avg. Rate for One Bedroom: $106
  • Avg. Rate for Two Bedroom: $187
  • Avg. Rate for Three Bedroom: $221
  • Listings Per 100,000: 801

#5. Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Avg. Daily Rate: $315
  • Avg. Rate for One Bedroom: $167
  • Avg. Rate for Two Bedroom: $346
  • Avg. Rate for Three Bedroom: $389
  • Listings Per 100,000: 940

“In order to find out, we analyzed data from more than 160,000 listings located within the largest cities across the country. Our analysis included the average daily rate for a rental in each city as well as the number of listings in each city per 100,000 residents,” the Chamber of Commerce said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
TCAP testing now underway
Dickson County parents question why more than half of 3rd graders fail portion of TCAP test
Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Avenue,...
Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville
Nashville skyline
Four major TN cities ranked among best summer travel destinations

Latest News

COVENANT SCHOOL MEMORIAL
Judge to hear arguments regarding release of Covenant School shooter’s journals
TCAP tests results expected Monday
63% of Maury Co. Schools’ third graders failed ELA portion of TCAP, district says
Plain White T's play 'Hey There Delilah' on Today in Nashville
wsmv north nashville shooting
Shooting in Nashville leaves one man injured and homes damaged