Nashville among top 10 cities with the most expensive Airbnb rentals, new report says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When traveling and taking vacations throughout the country, having a nice place to stay is of the utmost importance; while hotels have been a staple for stays, other short-term rentals have risen in popularity.
A new report from the Chamber of Commerce has found the cities with the most expensive Airbnb rentals as the company has become a go-to option for short-term travel accommodations.
Nashville was ranked among the top 10 most expensive cities when it came to Airbnb rentals. Tennessee’s capital had an average daily rate of $299 for a rental with 771 listings per 100,000 residents, the report said.
Memphis was also ranked in the top 100 at No. 64, with an average daily rate of $169.
“Whether you’re planning a summer getaway, a business trip, or working remotely on a workcation, Airbnb has become a go-to option for short-term travel accommodations. And even though short-term rentals offer convenience, expenses for Airbnb rentals can quickly add up and bust your travel budget,” the report said.
Here’s a look at the top five cities with the most expensive Airbnb rentals:
#1. Oxnard, California
- Avg. Daily Rate: $488
- Avg. Rate for One Bedroom: $110
- Avg. Rate for Two Bedroom: $273
- Avg. Rate for Three Bedroom: $405
- Listings Per 100,000: 95
#2. Scottsdale, Arizona
- Avg. Daily Rate: $394
- Avg. Rate for One Bedroom: $114
- Avg. Rate for Two Bedroom: $151
- Avg. Rate for Three Bedroom: $264
- Listings Per 100,000: 1,370
#3. Austin, Texas
- Avg. Daily Rate: $373
- Avg. Rate for One Bedroom: $127
- Avg. Rate for Two Bedroom: $203
- Avg. Rate for Three Bedroom: $297
- Listings Per 100,000: 606
#4. Las Vegas, Nevada
- Avg. Daily Rate: $360
- Avg. Rate for One Bedroom: $106
- Avg. Rate for Two Bedroom: $187
- Avg. Rate for Three Bedroom: $221
- Listings Per 100,000: 801
#5. Honolulu, Hawaii
- Avg. Daily Rate: $315
- Avg. Rate for One Bedroom: $167
- Avg. Rate for Two Bedroom: $346
- Avg. Rate for Three Bedroom: $389
- Listings Per 100,000: 940
“In order to find out, we analyzed data from more than 160,000 listings located within the largest cities across the country. Our analysis included the average daily rate for a rental in each city as well as the number of listings in each city per 100,000 residents,” the Chamber of Commerce said.
