Maury Co. parents get TCAP scores on last day of school

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County Schools said 63% of third grade students did not pass the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of the TCAP testing.

Parents were notified Monday and now must figure out if they need to send their kid to summer school. They said the timing of this is brutal because the last day of school was Monday.

If a third-grade student in Maury County did not pass the ELA portion of the TCAP, they can retake it sometime this week, the first few days of summer vacation.

A spokesperson with Maury County Schools says those dates, times, and locations will be released to parents by each school. The testing window is May 22 to June 5.

“They sent home some dates that we could choose that we could bring her back during this week,” said Kristy Knelson. She’s the mom of Ruby Knelson, a Battle Creek Elementary third grader. “You know when she’s supposed to be out, we could take her back to have her retake the test.”

Ruby’s last day of school was Monday, the same day Kristy found out she didn’t pass the ELA portion.

“I was worried, wondering what we are going to do,” Kristy Knelson said. “Because I do not think she should have to repeat third grade because of this.”

Maury County Schools found out late Friday afternoon from the Tennessee Department of Education who passed and did not pass the ELA portion of the TCAP. Knelson said it came later than expected and made parents and students anxious.

“She’s been a nervous wreck and wondering every day “how’d I do?” Knelson said.

Her mom said because Ruby was held back once, she’s exempt from summer school, tutoring, and a retake, but she knows that’s not the case for everyone.

“It’s just silly to have to go by the scores of this test after she’s shown all year improvements,” Knelson said. “Why can you just go by what that said? You know?”

Parents can appeal a child’s score if they choose.

