Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and multiple homes were hit by gunfire in north Nashville’s Buena Vista Heights neighborhood early Monday morning, according to officers with Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. Monday. More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Street, officers said.

A man arrived at a hospital with serious injuries from being shot just minutes after police were called to the scene. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities are still searching for suspects in the case.

