Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville

Metro Nashville Police Department officers reported finding more than 30 rounds at the scene.
More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Street,...
More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Street, officers said.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and multiple homes were hit by gunfire in north Nashville’s Buena Vista Heights neighborhood early Monday morning, according to officers with Metro Nashville Police Department.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired just before 1:30 a.m. Monday. More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Street, officers said.

A man arrived at a hospital with serious injuries from being shot just minutes after police were called to the scene. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities are still searching for suspects in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
TCAP testing now underway
Dickson County parents question why more than half of 3rd graders fail portion of TCAP test
Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
A photo shows several children and parents waiting outside Jenna's Adult Toy Box.
Some Nashville students wait for school bus at adult toy store

Latest News

Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy for Monday, Otherwise Warm & Sunny
Local woman spots her stolen car at Subway
Bellevue woman searches for her car stolen linked to multiple crimes
Local woman spots her stolen car at Subway
Local woman spots her stolen car at Subway
Roasting marshmallows (generic)
Report names the best spot to camp in Tennessee