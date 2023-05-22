Man charged with aggravated rape after sexual assault at Hendersonville apartment, police say

The 35-year-old is facing charges of aggravated rape, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated burglary, according to HPD.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested and charged a 35-year-old man after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Old Shackle Island Road over the weekend.

Police say Nathan Parks was arrested after HPD was notified of a sexual assault in the early morning hours on Saturday at Wessington Apartments in Hendersonville.

Parks is facing charges of aggravated rape, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated burglary, according to HPD.

Police are also asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact HPD at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

“Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (CRIMES) using keyword TIPHPD,” HPD said.

