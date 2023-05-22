Knoxville man takes SpaceX rocket on Axiom Space mission

John Shoffner took to the skies on Axiom Space’s Ax-2 Mission to the International Space Station.
John Shoffner will pilot Axiom Space’s Ax-2 Mission to the International Space Station.
John Shoffner will pilot Axiom Space’s Ax-2 Mission to the International Space Station.(Axiom Space)
By Christyn Allen
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville businessman, John Shoffner, took to the skies Sunday on Axiom Space’s Ax-2 mission to the International Space Station.

The mission will help develop infrastructure for Axiom Space’s future module at the International Space Station (ISS). Shoffner said it’s a dream a lifetime in the making. “Kids fall in love with something, and for me it was always space,” he said.

Shoffner grew up in Middlesboro, KY, and lives in Knoxville when he is not in training at NASA in Houston or SpaceX in California.

As a child, he always wondered what it would be like to see the world from the stars. “I’ve felt like I’ve been an astronaut my entire life,” he told WVLT in March.

Axiom Space, a private space travel company, is making the dream a reality. To qualify for a mission, private astronauts had to pay for their mission, undergo health exams and then train for 15 weeks with NASA.

“I’m excited to get the mission started, experience the drama and excitement of a launch in the countdown,” Shoffner said.

During his ten days in space, Shoffner and his four-person crew will test and train systems that will be used for Axiom Space’s future missions.

As a STEM advocate, Shoffner is hosting an art and poetry contest for students around the world. The winners will have their work displayed in space.

Shoffner was joined by four of Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
TCAP testing now underway
Dickson County parents question why more than half of 3rd graders fail portion of TCAP test
Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
Nashville skyline
Four major TN cities ranked among best summer travel destinations

Latest News

WSMV
Man held at gunpoint after crash at Opry Mills mall, police say
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Woman drives drunk with kids in car, crashes after party, police say
More than 30 rounds were found at the intersection of 24th Avenue North and McKinney Avenue,...
Man, multiple houses hit by gunfire in north Nashville
Local woman spots her stolen car at Subway
Bellevue woman searches for her stolen car linked to crime spree