Judge to hear arguments regarding release of Covenant School shooter’s journals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A judge will hear from a group of Covenant School parents who want their voices heard regarding the release of the school shooter’s writings.

During the scheduled meeting Monday afternoon, the judge will hear arguments over whether or not to release journals written by the Covenant School shooter. Some people wanted to see the writings sooner, and some do not want them released at all.

A group of Covenant parents, including the parents of the three children killed in the shooting, said they don’t want the writings to be released to avoid seeing copycat attacks. The parents said if the writings are released, they hope to see them redacted and for them to be released after the school year is over.

According to newly obtained court filings, Metro police will not object to releasing a redacted version of the writings if ordered to do so.

The National Police Association and the Tennessee Firearms Association feel differently and have sued the Metro Nashville Police Department for not releasing the writings.

The case’s lead investigator said police have been following standard protocol throughout the investigation, and that even though the shooter is dead, the case doesn’t automatically close. He said investigations like this often take more than a year to wrap up.

Two memoirs, around 20 journals and a suicide note belonging to the shooter were discovered by police after the March 27 shooting and have remained out of the eye of the public.

The judge is scheduled to hear arguments regarding the release of the writings at 1 p.m. on Monday.

