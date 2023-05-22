Fort Campbell soldier charged with rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) (WMSV) – A Fort Campbell soldier is accused of raping one of his friends, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Bradley Cheek, 21, is charged with rape. On April 22, the victim was on her way back to Nashville when she got a call from Cheek, police said. Cheek asked if the woman could give him a ride home after a night in downtown Nashville and she agreed, police said.

On the way home, Cheek allegedly put his hands down the woman’s pants several times and asked her repeatedly for sex, but she said no. When getting back to the woman’s apartment, the woman agreed to let Cheek stay in her room but said she wanted to go to sleep, police said.

The woman told police Cheek tried to pull her pants down despite her objections and raped her.

“(The victim) stated she was in shock that he would do that against her will and told him to stop, which he did,” police wrote in Cheek’s arrest report.

Cheek later told police in an interview that the sex was consensual, but he stopped because “it wasn’t right,” and the victim became upset, according to his arrest report.

Police said in a text message exchange between Cheek and the victim, the 21-year-old tried to get the victim to tell investigators it was a misunderstanding.

The victim told Cheek: “I love you, but you hurt me,” according to the report.

Fort Campbell spokesman Lt. Col. Tony Hoefler confirmed Cheek is a Fort Campbell soldier and said staff is monitoring the situation.

“We are supporting the Metro Nashville Police Department with their investigation and will wait for the investigation to be completed before there is a determination on disciplinary actions,” Hoefler said.

Cheek has since been released on bond.

