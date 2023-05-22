First Alert Forecast: Seasonal Stretch of Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

EARLY WEEK SHOWERS

We’ll be fighting some stubborn cloud cover today across the Mid State, and don’t be surprised to see a couple of showers pop-up this afternoon. Not everyone is going to see rain and temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Clouds will persist tonight with lows in the 60s by tomorrow morning.

There will be some break in the clouds for sunshine tomorrow, but I still cannot totally rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon. Most of the day will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s once again.

DRYING THINGS OUT

Sunshine starts to win out on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon. We’ll keep the sunshine coming on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low 80s Thursday and near 80 on Friday.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Right now, the weekend is looking great for the most part with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see a few more clouds mixed in at times, but sunshine should win out overall. That being said, we’re still not totally ruling out a quick pop-up shower on Sunday, but either way it’s nothing to wash out any plans you may have.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.