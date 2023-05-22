First Alert Forecast: Seasonal Stretch of Weather

A seasonal weather week expected across the Mid State, with very little rain expected.
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

EARLY WEEK SHOWERS

We’ll be fighting some stubborn cloud cover today across the Mid State, and don’t be surprised to see a couple of showers pop-up this afternoon.  Not everyone is going to see rain and temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.  Clouds will persist tonight with lows in the 60s by tomorrow morning.

There will be some break in the clouds for sunshine tomorrow, but I still cannot totally rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon.  Most of the day will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s once again.

DRYING THINGS OUT

Sunshine starts to win out on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s in the afternoon.  We’ll keep the sunshine coming on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the low 80s Thursday and near 80 on Friday.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Right now, the weekend is looking great for the most part with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.  We’ll see a few more clouds mixed in at times, but sunshine should win out overall.  That being said, we’re still not totally ruling out a quick pop-up shower on Sunday, but either way it’s nothing to wash out any plans you may have.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

English-Language arts TCAP scores released
Tennessee schools release third-grade TCAP pass and fail percentages
TCAP testing now underway
Dickson County parents question why more than half of 3rd graders fail portion of TCAP test
Latest development in WSMV4 Thin Blurred Line Investigation reveals photos of felon wearing...
Convicted felon says she wore police identification provided by Solaren security company
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school
A photo shows several children and parents waiting outside Jenna's Adult Toy Box.
Some Nashville students wait for school bus at adult toy store

Latest News

Sunday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy for Monday, Otherwise Warm & Sunny
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry all week
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: A Beautiful Sunday With a Warm Up Ahead