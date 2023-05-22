First Alert Forecast: Seasonable week with a slight shower chance

The warmest day this week will be Wednesday.
The pollen level will stay moderate through the next several days, in Nashville.
(WSMV)
By Dan Thomas
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Partly sunny and seasonable weather’s in store with the outside chance for an isolated shower or two in your area.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

The next couple of days will be variably cloudy and seasonably warm. Highs will be around 80 degrees. We’ll have lows in the low 60s.

Each afternoon and evening, there could be a stray shower or two that develops. The best chance for a passing shower will be over southern Middle Tennessee. That said, most areas will stay dry and at times will even have some sunshine.

Humidity will remain moderate, but will inch upward just a touch on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the next seven. Highs will be in the mid 80s in many areas with sunshine.

Humidity will drop some on Thursday. It’ll be slightly cooler, too.

Both days will be relatively sunny. No rain is expected then.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Slight shower chances will return on Friday through the weekend. The day with the best chance for a passing shower will be Saturday.

Temperatures will remain seasonable then, as well.

