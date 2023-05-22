First Alert Forecast: Seasonable Weather Continues

Highs will generally stay in the 80s this week with low humidity
By Lisa Spencer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Typical late May weather is in store this week with highs in the 80s. There’s a few chances for isolated thunderstorms coming up over the next few days.

It will feel summer-like the next several days, but the humidity stays low.
THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight expect a partly cloudy with a possible stray shower. The low will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow brings a partly sunny sky but there could be a stray shower or two that develops. The best chance for a passing shower will be over southern Middle Tennessee. That said, most areas will stay dry and at times will even have some sunshine.

Humidity will remain moderate but will inch upward just a touch. The high will be in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the next seven. Highs will be in the mid 80s in many areas with sunshine.

Humidity will drop some on Thursday. It’ll be slightly cooler, too, near 80.

Both days will be relatively sunny. No rain is expected then.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND:

Slight shower chances will return on Friday through the weekend. The day with the best chance for a passing shower will be Saturday.

Temperatures will remain seasonable then, as well with highs near 80.

NEXT WEEK:

A nice start to the week Monday with a partly cloudy sky, high near 80.

