Family of 9 injured in rollover crash on Springfield Highway

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family traveling down Springfield Highway was injured in a rollover crash Friday night, Smokey Barn News (SBN) reports.

Officers responded to a crash at around 10:30 p.m. and discovered a Toyota Highlander upside down. A report obtained by SBN shows the driver of the Toyota was traveling south on Springfield Highway when it was struck by another driver who allegedly ran a stop sign.

The crash sent the Toytota into a roll, ejecting several occupants until the vehicle stopped and landed upside down. The nine occupants inside were reportedly family members and were all injured in the crash. Two of the family members have life-threatening injuries, according to SBN.

A witness at the scene told SBN that the driver who ran the stop sign exited his vehicle and fled.

The investigation remains ongoing.

